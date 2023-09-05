Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Adial’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/6c629ed5-e972-4394-9166-605c9967f5ff and on the investor relations section of company Adial’s website at https://www.adial.com/investors/.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact adil@crescendo-ir.com.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

