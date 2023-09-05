Ciaodino's strategic planning is among the 3 best consulting projects: growth with people at the center is possible.
Matteo Bilancioni - CEO & Founder of Ciaodino - Digital Evolution Agency
The winning project will then participate in the international final scheduled for October 11 in Amman.MILAN, AN, ITALY, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The consulting project that has guided Ciaodino in its growth is in the final of the Constantinus International Award, which promotes excellence in consulting services at a global level. A goal achieved by working with PMC Coach, which has implemented an innovative method to put people at the center of the company's strategic planning.
"Since the foundation of Ciaodino, we knew we needed guidance in planning, but we were clear about the desire to move away from the purely financial logic that was often at the root of companies distancing from their initial values," says Matteo Bilancioni, CEO and Founder of Ciaodino, a Digital Evolution Agency founded in 2018.
The meeting with PMC Coach was the turning point.
PMC Coach offers strategic and organizational consulting services using the Emotional Intelligence paradigm.
PMC Coach met the agency's needs and accompanied it in a process of focusing on objectives and values. It emerged how important people were, considered a real strategic asset around which the company wanted to grow. To put them at the center of the company's planning, an ad hoc method was developed, based on the Organizational Vital Signs di Six Seconds, never used before in planning. And this is where the innovation and audacity of the project lies.
PMC Coach not only dealt with applying the model to strategic planning activities, but also trained those who would then have to use it in the company's life. Diego Pasqualini - Consultant and Partner of PMC Coach - explains that "Ciaodino felt the need to adopt an agile planning model to orient strategies and develop organizational performance based on the value of people. We made it possible by applying the Vital Signs model, which monitors motivation, willingness to change, teamwork, execution, trust, and the related performance outcomes: retention, productivity, customer focus and future success".
The project started in 2020 and has had a significant acceleration over the course of 3 years.
"Thanks to the strategic involvement of Six Seconds and the support of PMC Coach, today we work in a company that we develop in co-design with our entire team: listening, involvement and protection of work-life balance are the basis of our decisions", continues Matteo Bilancioni, "Being among the finalists for this award confirms that putting people at the center is the winning path".
The organizing team of the Constantinus Award has announced that, in the next month, the national finalists from all over the world will be evaluated and invited to Amman for the award ceremony of the Constantinus International Award, on October 11th.
Christian Oliver Harris
Ciaodino
+39 320 228 9843
christian.harris@ciaodino.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram