Monaghan Medical Corp Takes Direct Control of Aerochamber® Brand Valved Holding Chamber (VHC) in Retail Pharmacy Market

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Allergan Sales, LLC have announced a mutual agreement wherein Monaghan will assume the direct management of the AeroChamber® brand Valved Holding Chamber (VHC) for retail pharmacy markets.



Starting January 1, 2024, Monaghan will take on the complete responsibility for retail pharmacy sales of the AeroChamber® brand VHC. Commencing from September 1, 2023, Monaghan will initiate collaborations with pharmacy wholesalers and retail establishments that currently procure the AeroChamber® brand VHC through Allergan, manufactured by Monaghan.

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC)

Monaghan, headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, is a prominent US-based manufacturer celebrated for crafting exceptional respiratory care products design specifically to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. Monaghan’s excellence is rooted in innovative product development and design, underpinned by its world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

For more information about Monaghan Medical products, please visit www.monaghanmed.com.

