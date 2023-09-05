Die Attach Machine Market Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Forecast Hits at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2031

Die Attach Machine Market Opportunity, Trends, and Business Strategies With Key Players Analysis 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global Die attach machine market. The die attach machine market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Commonly observed types of die attach machines are flip chip bonder and die bonder. Among these, the die bonder segment accounted for the largest die attach machine market share by revenue in 2021, owing to an increase in demand from various industries such as semiconductor equipment, chip assembly, and others. Moreover, the market is analyzed with respect to different applications of die attach machines such as in making RF and MEMS, optoelectronics, logic, memory, CMOS image sensors, LED, and others.

Among all these segments, the LED segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the rising in demand for products such as LED displays, LEDs, and other products that incorporate LED circuits. Furthermore, the optoelectronics segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a rise in semiconductor industrial projects and growth in initiatives for smart cities.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11903

The market is mainly driven by global economic growth and development in hybrid chips, and semiconductor memory industry sectors. However, fluctuations in raw material prices restrain the growth of the die attach machine market.

Moreover, favorable government policies to promote industries such as automotive and electronics across the globe drive the demand for the die attach machine market. In addition, an increase in demand for LED chips propels the die attach machine market growth.

Further, there has been significant growth in the semiconductor industry in recent years and it is projected to grow significantly in the future. For instance, according to the data published by Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) in February 2022, the semiconductor industry sold 1.15 trillion semiconductors totaling $555.9 billion in 2021. This is an increase of 26.2% compared to the 2020 total of $440.4 billion. However, the semiconductor industry growth is expected to witness a slow growth rate of 4.1% in 2023, as forecasted by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). These scenarios are expected to affect the growth of the die attach machine market during the forecast period.

Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11903

Key Segments:

By Type

Flip Chip Bonder

Die Bonder

By Technique

Epoxy

Soft Solder

Sintering

Eutectic

Others

By Application

RF and MEMS

Optoelectronics

Logic

Memory

CMOS image sensors

LED

Others

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11903