Keros Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time

Link: A live audio webcast will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1632002&tp_key=2ba5cce9ad&tp_special=8

Format: Fireside Chat Presentation



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Link: A live audio webcast will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/2f2aea75-6ae9-491d-a40c-c76a4308baa8

Format: Corporate Presentation



2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern time

Link: A live audio webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/kros/2119887

Format: Corporate Presentation



For each presentation, an archived replay will be accessible in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com for up to 90 days following the conclusion of each event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of blood cells and a number of tissues, including bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing large and small molecules that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of functional iron deficiency. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros’ fourth product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

