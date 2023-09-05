Submit Release
XPO Adds Capacity in Dallas with Garland Service Center Expansion

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today the completed expansion of its Garland, TX, service center, substantially expanding capacity in metro Dallas. This marks another important milestone in the company’s previously announced plan to grow capacity by adding 900 net new doors nationally by the first quarter of 2024.

This strategic expansion adds 58 doors in the north Texas region, enabling XPO to service more customers in this growing market. 

Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “With the expansion of our Garland service center, we’ll be able to do even more for our customers in the thriving metro Dallas region and serve their needs with additional flexibility and speed. We’re excited to build on our strong local presence in Texas with more well-paying career opportunities and expanded service for businesses across the area.”

The Garland service center currently employs over 100 people. With the completion of the expansion, the company expects to hire additional dockworkers and driver sales representatives. In total, XPO employs nearly 2,300 people across Texas. 

About XPO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

