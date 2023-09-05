Volaris Acquires RAF Software Technologies

Provider of postal and parcel technology acquired from Matthews International

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of RAF Software Technologies, a global leader in pattern recognition technology. RAF offers data capture and verification software products that enable postal, courier, and transportation companies to read, identify and track shipping items.



“Enabling the efficient and accurate operation of post and parcel services is a key function of our modern economy and RAF’s technology offers their customers a mission-critical component their operations,” said Alice Luo, Chief Strategy Officer at Volaris Group. “Joining Volaris Group provides a stable forever home for RAF’s technology, team and customers.”

Over its 25-year history RAF Technology has built a multi-layered and module-oriented set of software components, hardware interfaces, and databases that enable advanced optical character recognition products for extracting data from different fonts and print styles from mail and parcels, as well as intelligent character recognition for machine print and handwritten addresses. RAF serves both US and global customers that rely on this expertise to deliver mail sorting, parcel logistics, postal operations, and signature verification.

“Joining Volaris positions RAF well for its next chapter. The Volaris investment approach provides our customers and team with stability, and we are excited to access Volaris best practices and global community of software leaders as we work to grow,” said David Reeves, General Manager of RAF.

RAF will continue to operate independently under the leadership of David Reeves.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

