ABM Industries Partners with Providence Public School District to Optimize Operations Across City

Leading performance solutions provider ABM helps PPSD elevate student & faculty experience at all 37 schools under one-team approach

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking and eMobility management, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Providence Public School District (PPSD) in Rhode Island, to enhance the custodial, grounds and maintenance operations of its schools and reimagine how its schools function to better serve its nearly 22,000 students and teachers. The performance-based term of the contract is for the next three years followed by two 2-year options.

As one of the largest providers of K-12 school facility services and solutions in the United States, ABM will bring its industry-leading expertise to all schools across the district through its ABM Performance Solutions™ model, providing a holistic “one team” approach. This will be done by consolidating and aligning all operational services, lowering costs, and increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness across PPSD’s 37 schools, including three new schools that will be opening this fall. All 200 custodial, grounds and maintenance team members previously employed to provide services to PPSD schools under the past contractor were offered roles to join ABM.

This new partnership will support the maintenance and upkeep of school facilities as Providence invests more than $600 million into its schools to enhance the quality and further improve the lives of its students. ABM will help provide PPSD the support it needs to ensure all schools remain clean, manicured, and fully operational, so that its leadership can focus on enhancing the curriculum and educational support its students need.

“We are excited to start the school year strong with our new school facilities partner, ABM Industries, as they work with us to raise the bar and provide even better learning environments for Providence students,” said Dr. Javier Montañez Ed.D., Superintendent of Providence Public School District. “Every Providence student, staff and community member deserves to have a school that is clean and receives the highest level of care so that our students and staff can concentrate on what they do best—teaching and learning.”

“We are honored to partner with the Providence Public School District and Rhode Island Department of Education as we believe there is no greater purpose than caring for the places where our children learn, and their dedicated teachers and staff work so hard every day,” said Valerie Burd, President of Education at ABM. “At schools across the nation, ABM works to become part of the communities we serve. In Providence, we have joined a passionate team dedicated to creating the best possible environment, and we are focused on delivering for these students and this community today and in the years to come.”

ABM’s Performance Solutions model is the next evolution of consolidated facility services. A single-source operating model across an entire built environment, ABM Performance Solutions provides a cohesive, streamlined team delivering end-to-end services, generating cost and operating efficiencies through one contract, one invoice and one source of accountability. To ensure that performance standards are met, ABM will leverage its award-winning data & technology to measure its success and ensure all operations are being enhanced.

For more information on ABM, please visit www.abm.com.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

ABM

Michael Valentino

michael.valentino@abm.com