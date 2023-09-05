Kaltura Wins Best Event Platform in the Digiday Technology Awards

Designed to create, manage, and track an entire event portfolio, Kaltura Events is used by leading organizations across the world

New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced that Kaltura Events has won Best Event Platform in the 2023 Digiday Technology Award s.

The Digiday Technology Award recognizes companies that are adopting new technologies in pursuit of highly effective personalization balanced with data privacy. The judges also focused on selecting tech companies that are empowering advertisers and publishers to offer targeted campaigns, resulting in better returns and elevated customer experiences.

Kaltura Events enables organizers to create, manage, and track an entire webinar and event portfolio in one place. Designed to support any type and size of event, Kaltura Events helps organizations consolidate their tech stack and save resources while providing extraordinary and engaging digital experiences. With its comprehensive event management tools to enterprise-grade performance and security, organizations from all industries and of all sizes can easily create and execute memorable webinars and events at scale.

“We are thrilled to have won as Best Event Platform in Digiday’s Technology Awards. Webinars, virtual and hybrid events have become foundational for every marketer, customer enablement professional and in general for every organization. With that comes the responsibility to provide ROI for the marketers while effectively keeping attendees engaged,” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura. “By empowering event organizers to do that efficiently, Kaltura is helping companies to create new and strengthen existing relationships by delivering increasingly personalized digital experiences.”

The full list of the award winners is available on the Digiday Award winners page. More information about Kaltura Events can be found on the Kaltura site .

