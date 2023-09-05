Submit Release
Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September.

  • Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference being held in Boston on September 6-7, 2023. Harpoon’s management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on September 7.
  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York on September 11-13, 2023. Harpoon’s management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT).

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Harpoon Therapeutics website at www.harpoontx.com.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Investors and media:
Robert Uhl
ICR Westwicke
858-356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


