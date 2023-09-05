Lisata Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present at two upcoming conferences in September. Details of the events are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 11-13 | New York City, NY

Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be available on-demand on September 11, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on September 11th. For more information about the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/#toggle-id-5.

LSX World Congress USA

September 13-14 | Boston, MA

Dr. Mazzo will deliver a live presentation on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on September 14th. For more information about the LSX World Congress USA, please visit https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-usa-congress.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com .

