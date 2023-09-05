Submit Release
MaxCyte to Participate in Baird Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced Company management will participate at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13th at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser 
Gilmartin Group 
David Deuchler, CFA 
+1 415-937-5400 
ir@maxcyte.com  

US Media Relations 
Spectrum Seismic Collaborative 
Valerie Enes 
+1 408-497-8568 
valerie@spectrumscience.com  

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker 
Panmure Gordon 
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley 
Corporate Broking 
Rupert Dearden 
+44 (0)20 7886 2500 

UK IR Adviser 
Consilium Strategic Communications 
Mary-Jane Elliott 
Chris Welsh 
+44 (0)203 709 5700 
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com 


Primary Logo

