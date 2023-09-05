Aqua Security Achieves FedRAMP® “In Process” Milestone

Aqua in process of joining Google, Microsoft, Okta and other top cybersecurity providers to earn exclusive FedRAMP high impact authorization

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, announced today that it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) “in process” authorization at a high impact level and is listed in the FedRAMP marketplace . Sponsored by the Department of Education, this achievement is an important milestone in the company’s journey to provide innovative security from code to cloud and back for federal, state and local government agencies with its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP).



Aqua is in process of achieving the exclusive high impact authorization, which includes more than 400 security controls and standards, to validate that the solution meets the security requirements necessary to protect the federal government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud computing environments. This prestigious authorization currently includes fewer than 20 companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Okta, among other top industry players.

This year alone, U.S. federal agencies will spend $9 billion on cloud-based solutions , emphasizing the need for compliant security capabilities for the public sector. Obtaining a FedRAMP certification indicates that a solutions provider has undergone an exhaustive assessment process to meet extensive security benchmarks and demonstrates readiness to provide cyber resilience for government agencies. Becoming FedRAMP certified will allow U.S. federal government organizations to leverage Aqua’s unified CNAPP to secure their entire software development lifecycle (SDLC), from the software supply chain to runtime.

”Aqua’s pursuit of FedRAMP authorization underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of security and compliance to our public sector clients,” said Youssef Takhssaiti, director of FedRAMP and public sector at Aqua Security. “By achieving this status, we are one step closer to meeting critical public sector demand for market-leading cloud native application protection.”

Aqua Security’s CNAPP helps U.S. federal government agencies address, comply and execute on Executive Order (EO) 14028 and OMB M-22-09 , as well as other critical cybersecurity requirements issued regarding software hygiene, and asset and data protection. Over the last year, Aqua has made significant investments to build its federal division and has grown its customer base by 20% and its team by 60%, including adding Takhssaiti to lead its FedRAMP authorization process.

Aqua holds other industry certifications including ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.

Visit the website to learn more about Aqua’s federal solutions and view Aqua’s page in the FedRAMP marketplace .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .