Erasca to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:30 pm Eastern Time at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York, New York. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



A live webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events . An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events .

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.