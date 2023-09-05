Agile Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Submit Release
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari and Chief Commercial Officer Amy Welsh will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY.

Details on the Company presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 12:30-1:00 pm ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/e4e66bfd-32ea-4cee-8886-e55b6dfc3b2a

The presentation webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days after the presentation.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website, Twitter account (@agilether), and LinkedIn account.

Contact:
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com


