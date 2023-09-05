Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,923 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: U-LEAD helps to restore windows in Chernihiv school damaged by Russian missile

The EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with EUrope’ and programme the ‘Brave to Rebuild’ Foundation have restored windows in Chernihiv School No. 3, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack on August 19. 

In particular, 33 windows and 12 broken glass panes were replaced, as well as other school windows additionally adjusted for better safety and functionality.

In May, U-LEAD with Europe launched the Local Schools Rehabilitation for Resilience initiative in Chernihiv to provide concrete support to selected war-affected municipalities by funding their efforts to restore access to education. Chernihiv School No. 3 then hosted a high-level delegation from the European Commission. 

As part of the Local Schools Rehabilitation for Resilience initiative, the ‘Brave to Rebuild’ Foundation is currently repairing 12 war-damaged schools in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: U-LEAD helps to restore windows in Chernihiv school damaged by Russian missile

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more