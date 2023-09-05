Ukraine: U-LEAD helps to restore windows in Chernihiv school damaged by Russian missile

The EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with EUrope’ and programme the ‘Brave to Rebuild’ Foundation have restored windows in Chernihiv School No. 3, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack on August 19.

In particular, 33 windows and 12 broken glass panes were replaced, as well as other school windows additionally adjusted for better safety and functionality.

In May, U-LEAD with Europe launched the Local Schools Rehabilitation for Resilience initiative in Chernihiv to provide concrete support to selected war-affected municipalities by funding their efforts to restore access to education. Chernihiv School No. 3 then hosted a high-level delegation from the European Commission.

As part of the Local Schools Rehabilitation for Resilience initiative, the ‘Brave to Rebuild’ Foundation is currently repairing 12 war-damaged schools in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

