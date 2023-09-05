Submit Release
Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP conduct Project Management Programme for civil society organisations in Baku

On 4 September, a training programme on ‘Project Management Fundamentals’ was held for over 20 civil society organisations (CSOs) in Baku, Azerbaijan. 

The training was organised as part of the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, on increasing CSOs’ capacities. 

The activity brought together around 30 people from 22 civil society organisations from Baku, Barda, Bilasuvar, Ganja, Mingachevir, and Sheki.

During the training, participants expanded their understanding of the project life cycle, and acquired skills in project management and project risk mitigation.

The one-day training on project management will be followed by a series of mentoring meetings with CSOs to facilitate their individual progress. The mentoring will continue until the end of September.

