Johann von Wersebe Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

Appointment Reinforces Presence and Investment in European Market

Underscores Firm’s Commitment to Scaling Business and Increasing Client Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Johann von Wersebe has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Based in Munich, Mr. von Wersebe will lead the Firm’s business in the DACH region, further strengthening Perella Weinberg’s presence in Europe.

Mr. von Wersebe brings over 25 years of investment banking experience to the Firm. He spent the last 17 years at Morgan Stanley where he was Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking for Germany and Austria. Prior to his tenure at Morgan Stanley, he held roles at Cazenove Group and Merrill Lynch.

“Johann’s appointment underscores our focus on further expanding our already well-established franchise in German-speaking Europe,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “His deep relationships, cross-sector experience and expertise, and track record of success make him an excellent addition to our Firm.”

Mr. von Wersebe holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Heidelberg University and Technical University Berlin and a degree in Corporate Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

