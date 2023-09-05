In Solidarity with PCOS Sufferers: Ulike's Ongoing Mission for Empowerment

Los Angeles, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September marks the observance of PCOS Awareness Month. Affecting 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that manifests as an array of issues including but not limited to reproductive complications and hirsutism – the growth of excess facial and body hair. In solidarity with the PCOS community, Ulike, a well-established name in at-home hair removal technology, is committing this month to offering tailored hair removal solutions and raising awareness for those affected by the syndrome.











Following its successful PCOS patient trial conducted in June and July, Ulike is deepening its commitment to the PCOS community. In September, the company is broadening its mission to serve as a consistent source of complimentary support for those with PCOS by recruiting patients to experience the advantages of its Sapphire Air 3 IPL hair removal device—as a cost-free and convenient alternative to traditional beauty institution treatments for hair removal. In response to the heartfelt feedback and needs voiced by the community, besides recruitment, Ulike is also offering exclusive, ongoing discounts to women diagnosed with PCOS (subject to verification). Furthermore, Ulike has entered into a collaboration with the PCOS Awareness Association (PCOSAA), and will be a sponsor of the 2023 PCOS Convention on September 23rd. This partnership aims to both amplify awareness and provide long-term support for those grappling with this condition.

PCOS' negative impacts on people's lives are wide ranging. The condition can manifest through irregular periods, excess hair growth, weight gain and ovarian cysts. But the implications of PCOS go beyond these surface symptoms. Many women with PCOS may face the heartbreak of infertility, making the journey to parenthood challenging and uncertain. More concerning, PCOS can lead to increased risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Given its impact and prevalence, greater awareness and support is needed for those suffering from the syndrome.

In June, Ulike's pilot trial providing PCOS patients with its hair removal devices garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback. “The positive responses from users managing hirsutism were encouraging." mentioned a Ulike representative. "Although addressing PCOS involves broader challenges, we're happy to at least do our part in helping those who suffer from it feel more empowered, confident and in control. It’s a reaffirmation of our mission, and we hope to continue supporting the PCOS community not just this month but in the long run.”

PCOSAA, the largest non-profit PCOS organization, is a beacon of hope and support for many. "PCOS Awareness Association has a mission to provide support, information, and resources to the PCOS community," said Megan Stewart, the Founder and Executive Director of PCOSAA. "While PCOS Awareness Association offers support, Ulike offers information and is a resource," she continued, speaking on Ulike's support at the PCOS Convention. "Hirsutism can often feed into a PCOS sufferer's anxiety and depression; the product Ulike offers allows women to feel like they have control over how they look and feel."

Ulike invites PCOS community members to apply to test its hair removal devices and urges all to join its support campaign on social media. For details, visit https://ulike.com/ or Ulike's social channels.

For more information about the 2023 PCOS CON, please visit http://www.pcoscon.org/.

Ulike is a respected name in the at-home hair removal sector, offering innovative IPL devices. Over the past decade, Ulike has established a reputation for its commitment to user-centric innovation and technological advancements. The company is driven to empower individuals by providing effective and convenient beauty solutions. With a strong focus on enhancing self-confidence, Ulike has proudly served over 4 million customers worldwide.

