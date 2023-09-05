Dime Names Daniel Shaya Csillag Head of New Healthcare Vertical

Dime continues to capitalize on disruption in the marketplace from previously announced large M&A transactions involving competitors

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Daniel Shaya Csillag will join the Company as Group Head of a newly created Healthcare vertical. In this role, Csillag will be responsible for building out Dime’s healthcare commercial banking business in the long-term care space.



Most recently, Csillag was at Valley National Bank and predecessor institution Bank Leumi, where he was Group Head of Healthcare. He joined Bank Leumi in 2017 to oversee and grow its healthcare commercial banking business.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, “Daniel’s hire is the next logical step in the buildout of our middle market commercial lending business. Adding a healthcare vertical is consistent with our strategic goal of increasing the contribution of Business Loans (C&I and Owner-Occupied) to our balance sheet. His expertise in all aspects of the long-term care industry, including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, independent living and memory care, coupled with his track record of cultivating new business opportunities and providing a superior level of service will be key assets to Dime.”



