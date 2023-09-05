TMR Report Predicts Mulch Films Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2031 at 6.1% CAGR

Increase in demand for sustainable biopolymer films and rise in integration of advanced soil solarization techniques are expected to propel the mulch films market size during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global mulch films market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 9.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for mulch films is expected to close at US$ 5.6 billion.



The increasing adoption of Modern agricultural practices, such as precision farming and controlled environment agriculture, are expected to drive the demand for mulch films. The demand for mulch films has increased owing to the increased global population and increased demand for food, mulch films help to increase crop production and quality.

Competitive Landscape

The global mulch films market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global mulch films market report:

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Novamont S.p.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Trioplast Industrier AB

Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.

RKW Group

Industries Development Company sal (Indevco Group)

Armando Alvarez Group

BioBag International AS

BASF SE

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.



Key Developments in the Mulch Films Market

In July 2023 - Berry Global’s agricultural division has been recognised for its ongoing commitment to the recycling of used silage films in Europe. Berry Global is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging products, including mulch films. They are known for their Agribon brand of agricultural films.

DowDuPont produces various agricultural films, including mulch films, under its agricultural solutions division

produces various agricultural films, including mulch films, under its agricultural solutions division Tilak Polypack, specialized in manufacturing high-quality laying plastic mulch that offers exceptional performance in agricultural applications. They use extrusion of premium-grade plastic material into thin sheets, which are then carefully cut and rolled into convenient sizes suitable for laying on the soil surface. The plastic mulch is designed to be durable, tear-resistant, and UV-stabilized, ensuring long-lasting protection for your crops



Surge in focus on sustainability and improving soil quality is fueling demand for mulch films in the agriculture sector. Mulch films are widely utilized to modify soil temperature, prevent moisture growth, limit weed growth, and improve crop yield

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the mulch films market was valued at US$ 5.3 billion

By material, polyethelene segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the biodegradable segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the agricultural segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations in the agriculture sector.

Mulch Films Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing use of mulch films horticulture and floriculture, where it helps protect delicate plants and improve their growth.

With growing concerns about environmental sustainability, mulch films are seen as a sustainable farming practice as they can reduce the need for chemical inputs and improve resource efficiency.

Increasing technological advances and increased investment in research and development have led to the creation of more advanced mulch films that offer better UV protection, durability, and biodegradability, meeting the evolving needs of farmer.



Mulch Films Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the mulch films market during the forecast period. the increasing industrialization and urbanization. The rapid growth in agricultural and horticulture sector and need for eco-friendly solution drives the demand for mulch films. The increasing adoption of modern farming techniques and karge agricultural sector in countries like China and India drives the market demand.

North America is expected to account for significant share in mulch films market during the forecast period owing to the incresed emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and incresed government regulation for promoting eco-friendly material. The mulch films adoption is high in United States and Canada due to high agricultural practices.

Mulch Films Market – Key Segments

By Product Type

Biodegradable Below 25 Microns 25-50 Microns 50-100 Microns Above 100 Microns

Non-biodegradable Below 25 Microns 25-50 Microns 50-100 Microns Above 100 Microns



By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) LDPE LLDPE HDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polylactic Acid (PLA) / Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Other Biobased Materials

By Technology

Cast

Blown

By End-use

Agriculture

Horticulture

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



