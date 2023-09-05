Global Pharma ADMET Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Global Industry Analysis

Pharma ADMET Testing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of pharma ADMET testing market is expected to reach $13.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pharma ADMET Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pharma ADMET testing market size is predicted to reach $13.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The growth in the pharma ADMET testing market is due to rising number of product approvals. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pharma ADMET testing market share. Major players in the pharma ADMET testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Merck Group, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IQVIA Inc., PPD ICON plc.

Pharma ADMET Testing Market Segments

• By Testing Type: In Vivo ADMET Testing, In Vitro ADMET Testing, In Silico ADMET Testing

• By Technology: Cell Culture, High Throughput, Molecular Imaging, OMICS Technology

• By Application: Systemic Toxicity, Renal Toxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global pharma ADMET testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharma ADMET testing refers to a set of procedures and assays used in the pharmaceutical industry to assess the Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity (ADMET) of drug candidates. It is used for determining the safety and efficacy of potential drugs before they can be approved for clinical use.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pharma ADMET Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pharma ADMET Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

