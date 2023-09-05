SS Polymer & Films Expands Operations, Brings Key Advantages to African and Latin American Markets

Following their Middle East success, SS Polymer & Films ventures into African & Latin American markets with premium flexible packaging solutions.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SS Polymer & Films, a leader in flexible packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the vibrant African and Latin American markets, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. With a strong foothold already established in the Middle East, SS Polymer & Films is poised to extend its unparalleled expertise and key advantages to customers across these new regions.

The expansion comes as a natural progression for SS Polymer & Films, whose dominance in the Middle East markets has been driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Leveraging its well-earned reputation, the company is now poised to bring its core strengths to African and Latin American shores.

Key Advantages for Worldwide Customers

SS Polymer & Films prides itself on delivering unmatched value to its global clientele. The company's expansion is backed by a robust set of key advantages:

• Six State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plants: Equipped with cutting-edge machinery and staffed by skilled professionals, six modern manufacturing plants ensure consistent, top-quality products.

• Bulk Supply Capability: The Company’s prowess extends to supplying large quantities of BOPP, CPP, Polyester, and Coated Films, ensuring hassle-free procurement for clients' diverse needs.

• Strategic Global Presence: With strategically located factories across four different Asian countries, SS Polymer & Films can adeptly navigate local market dynamics and provide the most competitive prices.

• Customer-Centric Approach: Regardless of business size, SS Polymer & Films holds true to its commitment to a personalized approach that values each customer's unique requirements.

• Robust Technical and After-Sales Support: The company stands by its customers every step of the way, offering comprehensive technical expertise and unwavering after-sales support.

Signature Products

Among SS Polymer & Films' array of offerings, some of the key products that cater to the flexible packaging industry include:

• BOPP Films,

• CPP Films,

• (BoPET) Polyester Films,

• Thermal Lamination Films, and

• Wet Lamination Films

"The expansion into the African and Latin American markets is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation," stated Syed Slahuddin, General Manager-International Business at SS Polymer & Films. "We're excited to bring our proven advantages to new customers, empowering their businesses with top-quality solutions and unwavering support."

As SS Polymer & Films continues to make strides in the flexible packaging industry, its expansion into these dynamic markets underscores its dedication to shaping the future of packaging solutions.

About SS Polymer & Films:

SS Polymer & Films is a pioneering name in the flexible packaging industry, earning a well-deserved reputation for exceptional products, cutting-edge services, and a customer-centric approach. With a global presence, the company remains committed to delivering top-quality solutions and support to clients worldwide.

The company operates through four distinct divisions:

1. Product Division:

The product division leads the industry with an array of cutting-edge products, including BOPP Films, CPP Films, PET Films, Thermal Lamination Films, Wet Lamination Films, Inks, and Masterbatch. These meticulously designed materials are intended for high-quality printing and conversion. Strategically located factories in four Asian countries ensure efficient volume fulfilment at competitive prices, meeting the diverse needs of customers.

2. Technical Services Division:

The technical services division is supported by renowned global consultants and experts, delivering innovative solutions tailored to the specific requirements of flexible packaging film manufacturers and converters. Whether optimizing production processes or pioneering new product development, the team consistently achieves superior results, setting industry standards.

3. Projects Division:

The projects division provides comprehensive solutions, guiding clients from concept to commissioning of Greenfield projects. Services encompass market research, factory design, machine sourcing, and commissioning. The division ensures a seamless transition to success, offering additional support in areas such as product development, manpower recruitment, and strategic business planning.

4. Machinery & Engineering Division:

In the realm of machinery and engineering, the division offers unparalleled expertise, covering installation, refurbishing, servicing, and commissioning. Additionally, it facilitates the buying and selling of used equipment, optimizing resources and reducing costs for clients, ensuring seamless operations.

At SS Polymer & Films, the company's steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation propels it to continually surpass expectations. It is not merely a company but a trusted partner in the journey to packaging success.

