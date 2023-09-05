PHBI – Pharmagreen Starts Sales of MaxGenomicTM Supplement on Amazon.com and Develops Its Next Pre-Workout Formulation

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTC PINKS: PHBI), “Pharmagreen” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that it has been approved by Amazon Seller Central for online sales via Amazon’s e-commerce platform for its MaxGenomicTM Supplement. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9C656KR?ref=myi_title_dp The company is also developing additional sales channels, both online and brick-and-mortar, for the MaxGenomicTM supplements. Pharmagreen’s long term focus is to develop organic formulations based on mushrooms and therapeutic plants, expanding the business through white labelling services as well as through industry mergers and/or acquisitions.

Pharmagreen’s second formulation is currently under development, headed by Ethan Styles, Vice President of Product Research and Development. Formulated for athletes to aid in their workout sessions, the product is consumed a few minutes prior to a workout, immediately releasing active ingredients and boosting efficacy to maximum levels. This product formulation is based on the same scientific nutritional genomic principles as MaxGenomicTM. Nutritional genomics concerns the relationship between nutrients, diet, and genetic expression, and Pharmagreen products utilize all natural compounds from beneficial/therapeutic fungi and plants.

Ethan Styles stated, “When I first formulated MaxgenomicTM I was recovering from a major accident where I broke every small bone in my wrists, my shoulder blade, and my spine just above my pelvis. The surgeons told me I would be left with fused bones and zero mobility and in pain the rest of my life and that healing could take over two years even using the latest technology to speed up the process. I thought to myself what in the world am I going to do? I can’t be in casts for this long and did I really just put myself into a life of pain? I started researching anything I could find on repairing the body. That’s when I discovered fungi and herbal supplements. Through my research and testing I found a great combination and felt it necessary to make it available to everyone. I ended up out of casts in a year and four months. Ten years later I’m just fine. I can bend, move, and compete again. This has driven me to design more beneficial products for athletes and anyone else really. Currently we have set out to produce a remedy that will give you endurance and all the essential building blocks to achieve your health goals. I am personally testing each ingredient as standalone and in mixed forms to produce products you can feel working, that do as they say.”

Ethan went on further to say, “My injuries were from a racing accident on motorcycles in 2009. And that accident was the main reason for playing with medicinal fungi. What led me to find these was the doctors told me I wouldn't fully heal in the locations that have a lot of cartilage due to lack of oxygen brought into the damaged area by blood flow. Cordyceps mushrooms add an extra oxygen molecule to the blood flow which in return sped up my healing by four to six months. All the bones in the wrists are in cartilage so healing them with screws, pins, and donor bones from a corpse is not an easy task. Turkey tail mushrooms repaired the cartilage, cordyceps gave me oxygen, and lion’s mane stimulated the nerve growth factor, so I wasn't left with permanent numbness. The main nerves that create sensation in the hands are located in the wrist. When they do a nerve block on the hands the injection site is between the scaphoid and radiocarpal bones in the wrist. Without the mix I literally would have no movement in my wrists.”

A current hobby of Ethan's is sports car racing. The MaxGenomicTM racing team represented by Ethan (the designated driver) will be racing in ST4MASA Gran Turismo, NASA GR86 series. The racing team is focused on having fun and showcasing professional abilities. Come out and support the MaxGenomicTM racing team.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.

Pharmagreen is currently developing its nutraceutical products, and is focused on generating revenues from its proprietary blend of therapeutic plants and mushrooms, and nutraceutical wellness products. Utilizing the Company's expertise in plant genetics, Pharmagreen's transgenic program uses the newest technology available to research and create nutraceuticals, and daily supplements with the potential to improve lives and address a wide variety of ailing conditions. For further information on the Company, and our website, please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

For company’s online store, please visit: www.maxgenomicproducts.com

