Halcones Precious Metals Announces Investor Awareness Program

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the “Company” or “Halcones”) has entered into a services agreement (the “Agreement”) with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (“RCFS”) as part of the Company’s strategy to improve trading liquidity and increase general market awareness of the Company.



Pursuant to the Agreement, RCFS has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Corporation in accordance with Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange. RCFS’ engagement is for an initial term of six months (the “Initial Term”). Following the Initial Term, the Agreement automatically renews on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by either party upon one month’s written notice. For the Initial Term and any subsequent extension, if applicable, the Company shall pay RCFS a fee of $10,000 per month. RCFS provides promotional services on behalf of Halcones across Canada. Through RCFS' engagement, the Company hopes to promote awareness of the Company and its activities.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and RCFS will not receive Halcones common shares or options as compensation. Further, RCFS and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither RCFS nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Halcones

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in the Maricunga Belt, Chile, the premiere gold mining district in South America. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

