Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:
2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference (1x1s only)
Conference Dates: September 6 - 8, 2023
Location: Boston, MA
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (Fireside Chat)
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:30am ET
Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/c4f73a16-a091-4f5c-acf7-52adfe784529
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat)
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:25pm ET
Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/grts/2121504
JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit (1x1s only)
Conference Dates: October 9 - 11, 2023
Location: Miami, FL
BIO Investor Forum (Panel Participation)
Panel Title: Extending RNA Technology Pipelines into New Tissues and Applications
Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 3:00 to 3:50pm PT
Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: San Francisco, CA
The live webcasts will also be available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following the event.
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com
