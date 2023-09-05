Blockchain Wire Now Accepts SHIB Tokens as Payment Method

The #1 Crypto/Blockchain News Distribution Service, Blockchain Wire, Announced Integration of SHIB Tokens into Payment

NEW YORK, NY , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Transform Holdings subsidiary company, Blockchain Wire , the premier press release distribution service specializing in disseminating news related to blockchain and cryptocurrency endeavors, is excited to announce its integration of SHIB tokens as an accepted form of payment for its comprehensive services.

As the foremost choice for press release distribution, Blockchain Wire stands at the forefront of delivering news about blockchain and crypto projects and enterprises. Our expansive network ensures that news reaches diverse audiences through avenues such as broadcast and online media outlets, social media platforms, trade publications, prominent blogs, industry thought leaders, and discerning investors.

Michael Shuler , CEO, Blockchain Wire , expressed, "SHIB is a widely held token by many of our current and prospective clients. With the recent launch and bridge of Shibarium, it only makes sense for Blockchain Wire to accept such a broadly used token with a growing base of token holders and a rapidly developing layer-2 network."

Renowned for providing unparalleled value in the industry, Blockchain Wire draws upon decades of experience within the newswire sector. With a keen focus on precision distribution, user-friendly interfaces, extensive partnership integrations, and a dedicated client support team, Blockchain Wire offers an unparalleled service.

Facilitating the distribution of news for over 1,800 blockchain and crypto-specific companies, Blockchain Wire serves as a conduit for their updates to reach key traditional media junctions as well as a distinctive array of blockchain and crypto-centric platforms, blogs, and end-users spanning the globe.

In addition to the inclusion of SHIB tokens, Blockchain Wire gladly accepts BTC , ETH , BTCH , Doge , LTC , Matic , USDC , and USDT as alternative methods of payment, further expanding the options available to our valued clients.

For more information about our news service and pricing, visit Blockchainwire.io to open your free account, or contact support@blockchainwire.io .

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is the first and largest press release distribution service in the blockchain and crypto industry. With over 1,800 clients, our global scope encompasses the circulation of information through broadcast and online media platforms, social media networks, trade periodicals, prominent blogs, industry leaders, influencers, and investors.

Blockchain Wire offers unmatched value in the industry, backed by decades of experience in the newswire sector. Our approach centers on precise targeting, user-friendly functionalities, seamless partnership integrations, and an unwavering client support team.

Blockchain Wire distribution for US National and International circuits releasing news across news sites such as Reuters, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Associated Press, hundreds of online publications, and distribution to over 20,000 blockchain/crypto industry executives, investors and enthusiasts. For more information, visit Blockchainwire.io .





About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a driving digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: To accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. For more information, visit www.alphatransform.io .

Sandra Ditore SVP, Investor Relations Alpha Transform Holdings sandra.ditore at alphasigma.fund