Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 2023 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Baird's 2023 Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET

When available, the live conference webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. With nearly a dozen clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Meredith Kaya 
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178


