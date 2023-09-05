Submit Release
Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page on the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

