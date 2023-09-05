Submit Release
Monopar to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler D. Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The Company’s presentation will be webcast beginning on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET. In person one-on-one meetings will take place at the Lotte New York Palace, NY, NY from September 11 - 13, 2023.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a late-stage preclinical antibody for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and MNPR-202, an early-stage camsirubicin analog for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

CONTACT:  

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations  
Kim R. Tsuchimoto  
Chief Financial Officer  
kimtsu@monopartx.com

Follow Monopar on social media for updates: 
Twitter: @MonoparTx  LinkedIn: Monopar Therapeutics


Primary Logo

