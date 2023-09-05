Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,883 in the last 365 days.

Galera to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) is being developed for radiation-induced toxicities. The FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of severe oral mucositis induced by radiotherapy. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Rucosopasem was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
wwindham@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:
Timothy Biba
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2927
tbiba@soleburystrat.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Galera to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more