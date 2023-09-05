Submit Release
Cara Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has Phase 3 programs ongoing for the treatment of pruritus in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 2/3 program of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

