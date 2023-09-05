TScan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Submit Release
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference; the fireside chat will be held at the Sheraton New York on Tuesday, September 12th at 4:55 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference; the presentation will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Wednesday, September 13th at 1:30 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

