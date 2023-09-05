Organoids Market Expected to Grow to US$ 12.8 Billion by 2030 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Explore the high-growth global organoids market driven by disease modeling, gene mutation, and tech advancements for research & therapeutics.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 global market for organoids recorded US$ 1.7 billion in revenue and is forecasted to experience a robust CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2030, ultimately reaching US$ 12.8 billion in market value.



The use of organoids as a crucial tool for gene therapy, cell biology, cancer research, regenerative medicine, and disease modeling is what is driving the global market. During the projected period, technological advances are anticipated to drive the worldwide organoids market.

Organoids, comprising adult stem cells along with pluripotent stem cells, are tiny, self-organized three-dimensional cultures. Organoids are thought of as replicas of complex organs such the liver, lungs, kidney, intestine, stomach, and brain. Stem cells from various origins are used to make organoids, and these cells may proliferate endlessly to produce a wide variety of cells. These structures resemble tiny organs that are between a hair's width and five millimeters in size.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.7 billion Estimated Value US$ 12.8 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 13.1% Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 190 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Application, Source Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM & MEA Companies Covered STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cellesce Ltd., Hubrecht Organoid Technology, Definigen, 3Dnamics, Inc., Organoid Therapeutics, PeproTech, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

The organoids market in Europe is anticipated to be driven by investments in cancer, stem cell research, liver illnesses, gastrointestinal diseases for organ regeneration, as well as liver diseases.

The development of sophisticated organoids is anticipated to benefit from growing research and medical professional cooperation.

The novel 3D cell culture technology has made it possible to use it for applications in drug development, healthcare, evaluating nanomaterials, and fundamental life science research.



Market Trends for Organoids

In terms of type, the market in 2019 was dominated by the intestine segment, which may be attributed to the rising incidence of inflammatory bowel disorders (IBD) worldwide. For example, approximately 300 per 100,000 persons worldwide suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The developmental biology application category accounted for a significant portion of the market in 2019 due to its status as the key investigative research instrument for human developmental biology. Organoids created from embryonic stem cells provide a thorough grasp of how the embryo develops as well as information on how stem cells develop.

The pluripotent stem cells (hIPSCs) market segment led the global organoids market in terms of source in 2019. This is because pluripotent stem cells are chosen since they may divide forever, which is advantageous for doing fundamental research and has several therapeutic uses.



Organoids Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Organoids market in different regions. These are:

In 2019, North America led the global market for organoids. The growth in patients with various diseases, increased investment in research and development, commercialization of organoid models, along with stem cell research may all be attributed to this.

The European market is probably going to expand quickly throughout the projection period. Over the next years, the advancement of cerebral organoids for neurological illnesses and the growth in the frequency of infectious as well as additional diseases are expected to boost the market for organoids in the area. The organoids market in Europe is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period as a result of investments in research and development on cancer, liver disorders, gastrointestinal illnesses for organ regeneration, along with stem cell research.

Global Organoids Market: Key Players

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Organoids market:

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Cellesce Ltd.

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

Definigen

3Dnamics, Inc.

Organoid Therapeutics

PeproTech, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences)

Merck KGgA

Key developments in the global market for organoids are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Next&Bio Inc. 2023 The National University of Singapore (NUS) along with Next&Bio Inc., a company that developed an organoid-based precise medicinal search and research framework, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

This was regarding the creation of a joint venture that will enable the advancement of novel accuracy medicine treatments utilizing cancer-organoids. Princess Máxima Centre for Pediatrics Oncology and the Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands 2023 Researchers from the Netherlands' Hubrecht Institute and Princess Maxima Centre for Pediatric Oncology revealed that the use of organoids along with CRISPR-Cas-9 allowed them to learn more about the biology of the tumor and the effects of various DNA alterations in fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC), a rare type of childhood liver cancer. BIOIVT 2021 The company partnered up with Upcyte Technologies GmbH to serve as the only commercial distributor for all of the company's media and cell products, including those made from hepatocytes as well as liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs).

Global Organoids Market Segmentation

Type

Stomach

Intestine

Liver

Pancreas

Lung

Brain

Kidney

Others

Application

Developmental Biology

Disease Pathology of Infectious Disease

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing

Drug Discovery & Personalized Medicine

Others

Source

Pluripotent Stem Cells (hIPSCs)

Organ-speci?c Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



