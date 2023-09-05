Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Reports Record Capacity Levels from Fr8Fleet

Fr8Fleet capacity up 60.8% year over year in August and 55.7% versus prior YTD levels

HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company offering its custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform that offers a B2B cloud-based solution for cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, reports a record number of active carriers in its Fr8Fleet brand at end of August 2023, an increase of 60.8% versus year-ago levels and an increase of 55.7% versus YTD average capacity levels through August.



"Following a challenging first quarter of the year, we had to cycle through some underperforming carriers during Q1-23 – which hurt our numbers for the first quarter, but we believe we did the right thing to maintain the expected high level of quality of our service, and we are getting back on track,” said Luisa Lopez, COO for Fr8Tech. “The additional carrier capacity is something we are actively working to address – not only during the first quarter but for a number of months to come. An important limitation to our ability to grow the Fr8Fleet brand has been related to securing high-quality carrier capacity, and we have focused on doing just that for some time, and our efforts are starting to bear fruit. We expect to be able to show improvements in recurring monthly revenue from Fr8Fleet through the remainder of the calendar year and into 2024.”

Lopez continued: “In the Mexico domestic market, we have confirmations of existing shipper clients for our Fr8Fleet business to continue growing through the balance of 2023. We have been tirelessly working on getting these key large shipper clients on our platform, and we are pleased to announce the corresponding increase in carrier activity on our platform. We need both sides of the platform to make a marketplace, and we continue working toward creating critical mass on both the demand and supply sides of our platform. Our capacity for this segment is up year over year and we have had steady monthly increases since February 2023 which will start showing up in our results for both this upcoming third quarter and the ones to follow.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Freight Technologies' and Fr8App’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of its acquisition of Fr8App.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Freight Technologies’ and Fr8App’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App’s business; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Freight Technologies’ ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Fr8App to grow, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the merger; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Freight Technologies or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (8) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (9) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Freight Technologies' other filings with the SEC. Freight Technologies cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Freight Technologies and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Freight Technologies and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Fr8Tech Contact: investors@fr8technologies.com Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com