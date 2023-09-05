Submit Release
Ducommun to Participate in RBC Global Industrials Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer will participate in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 13th, 2023. Institutional investors are welcome to contact RBC Capital Markets to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com 


