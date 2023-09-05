Contemporary Art Exhibition at Baradello Castle in Como: Just stArt (volume II)
Images thru space and timeCOMO, ITALY, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the First Volume, held at Corbetta Studio in Como in July 2023, the second part of the exhibition of Just st|Art will be held from September 16th; the exhibition – conceptualized by Fabrizio Bellanca (visual artist) and Francesco Corbetta (photographer) - presents works of artists of Open Artelier network at Baradello Art Lab, a middle age tower of the XII century; the project is in collaboration with Slow Lake Como, Slow Moon and Authority of Spina Verde Park in Como.
The exhibition features work of three American contemporary artists from Boston, Atlanta and Miami: Nicolas Berdisheff, Julio Figueroa-Beltrán and Tara Sellios, and five Italian artists: Bettina Musatti, Simona Muzzeddu, Stefano Fioresi, Corbetta and Bellanca themselves. The exhibition creates a link between the castle and the city - a galerie ephemere - that refers to Emperor Barbarossa's legendary secret passage that connected the castle to the city. The exhibition has been tailored to fit the space it is presented in as well as its legends and values.
If artworks are meant to be an impressionistic or expressive representation of reality the spaces of the exhibition would follow suit, thanks to the modern technologies these spaces will become as real as they are conceptual.
During the lockdown, with the impossibility of physical meeting, Open Artelier made its first steps in order to create an open network, where artist can be promoted, make connections and presented to the public.
Today we are faced with a question concerning art spaces; as reported by Digital Cultures: art and culture are the most representative cases in their overall evolution and adaptation of the dig-evolution; the opportunities given by the network sees, the birth of peculiar figures such as art influencers and the phenomenon of art sharing; although we note that in Italy there is much resistance to change compared to international museum realities; a combination of technology and social networking, may be the key to success in the near future.
We are witnessing, as Leonardo Tizi of IEAPA (Italian Environmental and Architectural Psychology Association) writes: the shift of art spaces from an exhibition/informative function to a constructive/expressive function; a virtual space in which stories are told and meanings are constructed.
Basically, a shift from object/focused to visitor/focused perception; this was one of the key points of the project with the two volumes of the exhibition of JAV1-2; a combination of a real space mixed to the virtual community of the Open Artelier network.
The concept is linked to the term of proxemics and represents both the group of interested people, and their common approach to arts in general, the experience of showing the series of the images of a community of international artists.
The concept of space, as well as that the concept of time are present in Bettina Musatti's images as in Berdisheff's works or Bellanca's urban landscape realizations.
The path of readings of reality become expressive - this is the artist's vision - in the in subtractive photography of Corbetta and in the multi-faced works of Muzzeddu; a basic representation of reality is the iconic construction of Fioresi’s works, or the common life becomes surreal in Beltran’s visions; we arrive at total and pure aesthetic abstraction of Sellios, in her curated images that project the viewer outside of time and space. Each artist (separately) faces his or her own path of interpreting reality and that’s it! JAV-2: from Sept 16th till Nov 19th 2023 - the exhibition will continue according to the winter calendar of Castel Baradello (to be published soon). The exhibition will be visitable with access to the castle (full ticket €10.00 - reduced €7.00 and conventions).
Vernissage sept 15th 2023 from 6:00 PM till 08:00 PM (free admission)
Baradello Art Lab c/o castel Baradello
Via Baradello 5 - 22100 Como (CO)
Information and reservations: +39 392 027 9675 | info@slowlakecomo.com
slowlakecomo.com | castelbaradello.com
slow.moon@yahoo.com
