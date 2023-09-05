Geocells Market to Exceed US$ 257 Million by 2033, Driven by Increased Deployment in Mining and Energy Sectors | FMI
FMI Logo
The European geocells market is expected to grow substantially, with a 5.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 in the forecast period. | Future Market Insights, Inc.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geocells Market Size is estimated to surpass US$ 142.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to hit a valuation of US$ 257.0 million by 2033. The geocells market share is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.
The market for geocells is benefiting greatly from the increase in environmental consciousness, which is a result of a crucial change in mindset. There is an increasing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials and techniques as environmental sustainability concerns become more pressing. These goals are well aligned with geocells since they encourage soil conservation, cut down on the use of non-renewable resources, and lessen the environmental effects of traditional construction methods. Additionally, the geocells market is growing as a result of the construction industry's continual growth on a global scale. There is a rising demand for affordable solutions that enable soil stabilization and strengthening as construction operations continue to grow. For a variety of construction projects, geocells are the ideal solution, offering a dependable and financially sound choice.
Request your Sample Report and Conquer the Geocells Market with Exponential Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-372
Another factor boosting demand for geocells market is the speed at which cities are urbanizing. There is a growing demand for strong foundations and infrastructure support on difficult terrains and slopes as metropolitan areas continue to grow. Using geocells, safe and sustainable urban development is made possible. Hence, increasing urbanization is predicted to offer a conducive growth environment for the market.
The upward trajectory of the geocells market is also being influenced by the mining and energy industries. Geocells have shown to be a successful solution in situations when the mining sector needs to stabilize the soil and safeguard the slope. Geocells are also used in wind and solar farms and other renewable energy projects to offer sturdy foundations in difficult terrain, hence promoting sustainable energy efforts.
Geocells are also essential for resilience and catastrophe management. They help stabilize soil and stop additional erosion, landslides, and flooding in emergency response circumstances. The need for geocells in disaster management scenarios is anticipated to increase as natural disasters occur more frequently and with greater severity. Additionally, worldwide development initiatives supported by organizations and agencies are encouraging the use of geocells in several underdeveloped nations. For such projects, geocells are a desirable option due to their low cost, simplicity of installation, and favorable environmental effects.
Get our comprehensive report with a dynamic dashboard showcasing industry giants, their market dominance, competitive landscape, and regional insights. Buy now at Special Discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/372
Key Takeaways from Geocells Market Report:
In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 107.8 million.
The market expanded at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2022.
In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 134.5 million.
The United States captured 37.3% of global market shares in 2022.
India captured 6.3% of global market shares in 2022.
China captured 5.4% of global market shares in 2022.
The United Kingdom captured 5.8% of global market shares in 2022.
The channel protection segment captured 42.2% of global market shares in 2022.
The HDPE segment acquired 71.5% of global market shares in 2022.
Key Players in the Global Market:
Presto Geosystems
Polymer Group Inc.
TMP Geosynthetics
Armtec Infrastructure Inc.
Strata Systems Inc.
PRS Mediterranean Ltd.
Maccaferri S.p.A.
ACE Geosynthetics
Maikom Group
Wall Tahe Pte. Ltd.
Tensar International Ltd.
Bermuller & Co. GmbH
Greenfix Soil Stabilization and Erosion Control Limited
Tencate Geosynthetics
Admit Technologies
Polyfabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.
Low & Bonar
ABG Geosynthetics
Huifeng Geosynthetics
SABK International
Wrekin Products Ltd.
CeTeau Group
Curious About How We Crafted Insights? Peek into Our Detailed Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-372
Geocells Market Segmentation
By Application:
Slope Protection
Earth Reinforcement
Load Support
Tree Root Protection
Channel Protection
By Material Type:
High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyester
Other Polymeric Alloys
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Authors:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
Have a Look at Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:
Geosynthetics Market Growth: The global geosynthetics market Size is projected to grow year-on-year by 10.16%, reaching US$ 13.67 Billion in 2022, totaling US$ 26.89 Billion by 2029.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube