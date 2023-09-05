Firefighting Foam Market: Clear Vision Soars to New Heights, Surpassing US$ 1.14 Billion by 2027

Firefighting Foam Market Growth

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand from end-use industries and government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have boosted the growth of the global firefighting foam market. However, ban on fluorinated firefighting foams hamper the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in fire extinguisher products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The firefighting foam industry is a sector that produces and supplies various types of firefighting foam products used to combat fires. Firefighting foam is a critical tool in modern firefighting and is employed to extinguish flammable liquid fires, such as those involving oil, gasoline, and chemicals. These foams work by forming a stable blanket on the surface of the flammable liquid, preventing the release of flammable vapors and cooling the fire to extinguish it.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦:

- Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF): AFFF is one of the most common types of firefighting foam and is used for suppressing fires involving flammable liquids. It forms a thin film on the surface of the liquid, preventing the fire from reigniting.

- Alcohol-Resistant AFFF (AR-AFFF): This foam is designed to fight fires involving alcohol-based fuels and polar solvents, which are not effectively controlled by traditional AFFF.

- Protein Foam: Protein-based foams are used for fires involving hydrocarbon fuels like crude oil and gasoline. They are known for their excellent heat resistance and durability.

- High-Expansion Foam: High-expansion foams are used in situations where it's necessary to rapidly fill large spaces with foam to smother the fire.

The AFFF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global firefighting foam market. The segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. The aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) can be used in both class A and class B fire cases, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyzes segments including alcohol resistant aqueous film forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, and synthetic detergent foam.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

- The firefighting foam industry serves a wide range of sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical plants, industrial facilities, airports, military installations, and firefighting services.

- It is also used in firefighting vehicles and equipment, such as fire trucks and aircraft.

The oil & gas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. This is due to wide use of firefighting foams in the oil & gas industry, as the sector is prone to fire outbreaks. In addition, the oil & gas companies need to comply with several stringent rules & regulations regarding fire safety, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyses the aviation, marine, and mining segments.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

- Traditional firefighting foams contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have raised environmental and health concerns due to their persistence in the environment and potential health effects.

- Efforts are being made to develop and use more environmentally friendly foam formulations, such as fluorine-free foams, to address these concerns.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

- The production and use of firefighting foam are subject to various regulations and standards to ensure its effectiveness and safety. These regulations may vary by region and industry.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.9% in between 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, and South Korea. On the other hand, region across North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The market also offers an in-depth study of regions including LAMEA and Europe.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Ongoing research and innovation in the firefighting foam industry focus on developing more efficient and environmentally sustainable foam formulations.

- Research also explores new technologies and methods for applying foam to fires, such as automated foam delivery systems.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

- The demand for firefighting foam products is influenced by factors such as industrial growth, the expansion of the oil and gas sector, and regulatory changes.

- Market competition exists among various manufacturers and suppliers of firefighting foam products.

According to the report, the global firefighting foam industry was pegged at $856.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Dr. Sthamer

- National Foam

- Angus Fire Ltd.

- Kerr Fire,

- Sffeco Global

- DafoFomtec Ab

- Solberg, Auxquima

- Perimeter Solutions

- Eau&Feu

- DIC Corporation

- Johnson Controls International Plc

- Ansul

- Chemguard

- Williams Fire

- Sabo Foam

