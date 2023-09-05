Global Warming Solutions Inc. Signs MOU with DVL Express to Integrate Revolutionary 3-in-1 Power Source into Commercial Fleet

Temecula, CA , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: $GWSO) today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with DVL Express for the integration of GWSO's revolutionary 3-in-1 sodium battery into DVL Express' commercial truck fleet. This groundbreaking technology will help accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation.

Under the terms of the MOU, GWSO and DVL Express will collaborate to outfit DVL's Class 7 and Class 8 semi-trucks with GWSO's innovative sodium battery. This first-of-its-kind power source can produce hydrogen and electricity on demand, providing a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries and petroleum based fuels.

GWSO expects prototype testing of its sodium battery in DVL Express trucks to begin in the first half of 2024. The company aims to have the technology fully integrated into DVL's fleet by 2026. This partnership marks a major milestone for GWSO as it looks to scale its transformative battery technology across the trucking industry.

“Partnering with GWSO marks a monumental leap towards our vision of a fully electric fleet,” said Alex Dovgal, CEO of DVL Express. “Integrating their breakthrough sodium battery technology into our trucks will accelerate our transition to sustainable transportation and bring us closer to net-zero emissions. We are thrilled to collaborate with an innovative company that shares our commitment to tackling climate change.”

According to projections from the Environmental Protection Agency, medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for 23% of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. The integration of GWSO's sodium battery into DVL Express' fleet has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by over 100,000 metric tons per year. Additionally, the battery's capacity to produce hydrogen on demand could decrease the company's reliance on fossil fuels by 75%.

"We are thrilled to partner with the sustainability-focused team at DVL Express to pave the way for mass adoption of our sodium battery," said Michael Pallastro, Chief Executive Officer of GWSO. "This agreement reflects our shared vision for a zero-emissions transportation future. Our revolutionary battery technology will enable significant progress in the fight against climate change."

The agreement between GWSO and DVL Express is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to both parties. This partnership represents a leap forward in sustainable innovation - bringing us closer to a net-zero carbon economy.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

About DVL Express

DVL Express (https://drive4dvl.com) is a leading professional freight services provider. DVL delivers goods and materials for a wide range of industries from expedited LTL runs to cross-country transportation of oversized industrial freight. The company is headquartered in Markham, Illinois. DVL Express aims to integrate sustainable technologies and practices into its operations to reduce environmental impacts.

Heavy Duty Trucking has named DVL Express in 2023 - Top Green Fleets (https://www.truckinginfo.com/10200941/hdt-announces-2023-top-green-fleets)

Top Workplaces 2022: At DVL Express, a well-maintained fleet and opportunities for employee advancement are key to success – by Chicago Tribune (https://www.chicagotribune.com/business/careers/top-workplaces/ct-biz-top-workplaces-dvl-express-20221104-7ij343wp2fb3bgrmzv5qe2nare-story.html)

