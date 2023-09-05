Neem Extract Market Shows Magnificent Growth and Future Demand During Forecasting Period

Neem Extract Market Research

Neem extract industry is a sector of the global economy that revolves around the production & processing of neem tree (Azadirachta indica) extracts and products

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased R&D and study in the field of neem has resulted in growing awareness. About the efficacy of different parts of a neem tree, thus making it an important ingredient in several organic food and cosmetics products. Based on the application, the global neem extract market is categorized into agriculture, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed. In 2015, the personal care segment contributed approximately 1/7th of the overall neem extract market revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The neem extract industry is a sector of the global economy that revolves around the production and processing of neem tree (Azadirachta indica) extracts and products. Neem is a tropical tree native to the Indian subcontinent and has been used for centuries for its various medicinal, agricultural, and industrial properties. Neem extracts are derived from different parts of the tree, including the leaves, seeds, and bark, and they contain a range of bioactive compounds with diverse applications.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐦 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: Neem extracts are known for their medicinal properties. They are used in the production of herbal remedies, cosmetics, and personal care products due to their antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic qualities. These extracts may be used in creams, lotions, soaps, shampoos, and more.

𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Neem extracts are widely used in agriculture as natural pesticides, insecticides, and fertilizers. They have been found to be effective in pest control and as a natural alternative to chemical pesticides. Neem oil, in particular, is a common product used in organic farming practices.

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬: Neem extracts have been researched for their potential pharmaceutical applications. They may have a role in the development of drugs for various health conditions, including diabetes, malaria, and cancer, due to their bioactive compounds.

The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness among consumers about the adverse effects of chemical-based personal care products, leading them to shift towards organic products. Pharmaceutical segment, which accounted for around 8.9% market share in 2015, is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the analysis period, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward Ayurveda and natural treatment of diseases without any side effects.

𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡: Neem extracts are also used in the animal health industry. They can be included in animal feed or as a topical treatment for various livestock diseases and pests.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: Neem extracts are often used in cosmetics and beauty products due to their skin-nourishing and anti-acne properties.

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬: Some neem-based products, such as neem-based plastics and biodegradable materials, are being explored as environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastic products.

The regions are further bifurcated into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America; U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe in Europe; India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific in APAC; and the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in LAMEA. The demand for organic food, personal care products and growing concerns about environmental-friendly agriculture products are expected to foster the growth of neem-based products, globally.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Ongoing research and development in the neem extract industry aim to discover new applications and improve extraction methods to maximize the benefits of neem.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: The neem extract industry is subject to various regulations and standards, especially in the context of pesticide and pharmaceutical use. Sustainable harvesting and cultivation practices are also important to ensure the long-term availability of neem resources.

The neem extract market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the side effects of chemical-based personal care products, concerns regarding environmental degradation, and adoption of natural and herbal products to cure health diseases.

Neem Extract Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2.04 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

The key companies profiled include E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, Parker India Group, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., and Gramin India Agri BusiNest.

The neem extract industry is diverse and spans various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, cosmetics, and more. The growing interest in natural and sustainable products has contributed to the continued expansion of this industry, both in traditional neem-growing regions like India and in other parts of the world where neem is cultivated.

