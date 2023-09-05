Optical Imaging Market Expected to Reach $3.86 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 10.8%

Optical Imaging

Optical imaging market provides an in-depth analysis along with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical imaging market was valued at $1,38 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. Optical imaging makes use of light waves for creation of images of organs, tissues, and cells. For the generation of an optical image, various type of devices and systems are employed. For instance, optical imaging makes use of imaging systems, which are used for observation or image capture. These systems consist of a camera, imaging lens, along with an illumination source. Similarly, illumination systems are used to transfer the light from a light source into the desired distribution.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

CARL ZEISS FOUNDATION (CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG), DANAHER CORPORATION (LEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBH), TOPCON CORPORATION (TOPCON HEALTHCARE), CYLITE PTY LTD., MICHELSON DIAGNOSTICS LTD., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, CANON INC., ABBOTT LABORATORIES, HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING GMBH (HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING INC.), OPTOVUE, LTD.

By product type, the imaging systems segment acquired the major share of the market 2020, and is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors that drive the growth of this segment include the benefits imaging systems provided over other imaging modalities. For instance, these imaging systems are noninvasive in nature and significantly reduce patient exposure to harmful radiations. In addition, key players are focusing on developing advanced portable devices, which are easier to handle and can be used in various clinical settings. Hence, availability of advanced imaging systems is expected to lead to surge in their demand, thereby driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the ophthalmology segment acquired a major share of the global optical imaging market, and is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of optical imaging in field of ophthalmology. Furthermore, another major factor that drives the growth of this segment include surge in prevalence of ophthalmic conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, which require the use of optical imaging.

Region wise, North America acquired a major share, owing to the presence of major key players in the region, which leads to easy availability of optical imaging systems. Furthermore, surge in demand for optical imaging due to rise in prevalence of cancer and ophthalmic conditions, which require the use of optical imaging, drives the growth of the market. Another major factor that drives the growth of the market include rise in geriatric population, which is predisposed to ophthalmic conditions. This, in turn, fosters the need for optical imaging, thereby augmenting the growth of the market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to estimated gradual surge in investments related to healthcare infrastructure and rise in the adoption of optical imaging. Another major factor responsible for growth in this region include surge in cancer cases.

