Rutland Barracks // DLS, Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005407

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 at approximately 0039

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4 / US Route 7, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended, Possession of cocaine

ACCUSED: Andrew Sheloski

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 0039 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Andrew Sheloski (39). Investigation revealed that Sheloski was operating under a criminally suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. Sheloski was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of Sheloski’s person resulted in Troopers locating suspected cocaine. Sheloski was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

