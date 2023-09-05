Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,462 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DLS, Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23B4005407

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 at approximately 0039

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4 / US Route 7, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended, Possession of cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Sheloski

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 0039 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Andrew Sheloski (39). Investigation revealed that Sheloski was operating under a criminally suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. Sheloski was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of Sheloski’s person resulted in Troopers locating suspected cocaine.  Sheloski was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on the warrant.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DLS, Cocaine Possession

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more