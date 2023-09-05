Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Gorilla Troop to Stream Live on Netflix

Four-episode livestream to feature the gorilla troop, including two new baby gorillas

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s gorilla troop will be featured in a weekly two-hour livestream on Netflix starting Thursday, September 7th. The livestream of the gorilla troop “Baby Gorilla Cam,” will include an adult male (Mokolo), four adult females (Kebi Moyo, Fredrika, Nneka and Tusa) and two babies (Kayembe and a yet-to-be named female newborn), and will be live globally on Netflix every Thursday from 10 a.m. to Noon EST for the month of September and available on demand.

Viewers will have the opportunity to help name the newest female baby of the troop by voting via the Zoo’s Instagram account @clemetzoo. Voting will open at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday September 7 during the premiere episode and conclude on September 12 at midnight EST. The name with the highest votes will be revealed during the second episode.

“We can’t wait for people from all around the world to get to know our dynamic gorilla troop and elevate the work that’s being done to save this critically endangered species,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “In addition, this opportunity is a celebration of our newest member of the troop and we look forward to seeing what name viewers choose.”

About Cleveland Metroparks Zoo:

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is a nationally-recognized leader among zoos and aquariums in North America with over 2,000 animals across 400 species from around the world. The Zoo specializes in animal care, education and research and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo is a longtime partner of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and animal care and research has led to advancements in the care, conservation and health of gorillas in zoos across the country all the way to the forests of Africa. Visit FutureForWildlife.org for more information.

About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 238 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

Attachments

Jacqueline Gerling Cleveland Metroparks Zoo 216-313-0232 jlg1@clevelandmetroparks.com