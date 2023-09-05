Rodent Control Market: A Study of the Leading Regions and Players in Industry Forecast till 2027

Rodent Control Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population, changes in climatic conditions, and easy availability of rodent control products and services drive the global rodent control market. However, stringent regulations and ban on the use of chemical-based rodent control hinder the market growth. On the other hand, R&D activities to develop bio-based rodenticides create new opportunities in the market.

The rodent control industry is a specialized sector within the pest control and management field that focuses on preventing, managing, and eradicating rodent infestations in various settings, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Rodents, such as rats and mice, can cause significant damage to structures, contaminate food and water sources, and transmit diseases to humans and animals. Therefore, effective rodent control is essential for public health and property protection.

The North America region contributed the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the global rodent control market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The strengthening of the housing market, steadily improving economy, and government initiatives such as vector control programs have fueled the market growth. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the expansion of agricultural lands and the number of organic food producers in China and India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐏𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Professionals in the rodent control industry are trained to identify different species of rodents, assess the extent of infestations, and determine the most appropriate methods for control.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Pest control experts conduct thorough inspections of the affected areas to locate entry points, nests, and food sources for rodents. This information helps them develop a customized treatment plan.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬: The industry employs various methods to control rodent populations, including:

- Traps: Traditional snap traps, glue traps, and humane live-capture traps are used to catch rodents.

- Chemicals: Rodenticides, which are toxic baits, are strategically placed to poison rodents. These should be handled with care to avoid harm to non-target animals and humans.

- Exclusion: Experts seal entry points and gaps in buildings to prevent rodents from entering.

- Sanitation: Encouraging proper sanitation practices and food storage helps prevent rodent attraction.

- Monitoring and Prevention: Ongoing monitoring and preventive measures are crucial to ensure that rodent populations do not return. This may include routine inspections and the implementation of long-term strategies.

The chemical segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global rodent control market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Industry players are focusing on providing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes less toxic rodent control chemicals, maintaining safety standards of the Food Quality Protection Act which drives the growth of the segment. However, the biological segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: The rodent control industry has become increasingly aware of environmental issues and strives to use eco-friendly and humane methods whenever possible. This includes minimizing the use of harmful chemicals and focusing on integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Pest control companies and professionals are often required to adhere to local, state, and federal regulations regarding the handling and application of rodent control products. Licensing and certification may be necessary in many regions.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡: Rodents are known vectors for diseases such as leptospirosis, hantavirus, and salmonellosis. The rodent control industry plays a vital role in protecting public health by reducing the risk of disease transmission.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Rodent control services are provided to a wide range of clients, including homeowners, businesses, agriculture, food processing facilities, and government agencies.

The residential segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global rodent control market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2027. Surge in building construction activities in developing areas and government initiative for rodent control in various regions have propelled the growth of the segment. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The industry has benefited from advancements in pest control technology, such as smart traps and monitoring systems that use sensors and cameras to track and manage rodent activity more efficiently.

The rodent control industry is essential for mitigating the health and property risks associated with rodent infestations. It involves a combination of pest identification, prevention, treatment, and ongoing management to ensure that rodent populations are kept under control in various environments.

According to the report, the global rodent control industry garnered $2.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $3.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Syngenta AG

- Senestech Corporation

- Anti cimex

- BASF SE

- Bayer AG

- Ecolab Inc.

- Neogen Corporation

- PelGar International

- Rentokil Initial Plc

- Rollins Inc.

