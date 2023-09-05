Water Softeners Market | Exploring Niche Industry for Upcoming Opportunities

Water Softeners Market Research

The water softener industry is a segment of the broader water treatment industry that focuses on the removal of minerals.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intensified demand for potable water due to population growth, rise in the number of water-borne ailments due to consumption of hard water, and increase in acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries drive the growth of the water softeners market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide has increased the adoption of water softeners due to their growing acceptance in product manufacturing, steam generation, and cleaning. However, high costs of operation, labor, and maintenance incurred during the water softening process coupled with environmental concerns regarding discharge of soft water such as increase in pH and stringent environmental policies mainly in U.S. and Europe that could raise compliance cost are expected to hinder the market growth.

The water softener industry is a segment of the broader water treatment industry that focuses on the removal of minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium ions, from hard water. Hard water is water that contains a high concentration of these minerals, which can cause various issues in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Water softeners are devices or systems designed to mitigate the negative effects of hard water by reducing the mineral content.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The water softener industry has seen steady growth over the years, driven by increasing awareness of the problems associated with hard water and its impact on appliances, plumbing, and water-using equipment.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Water softeners are commonly used in residential homes to improve water quality, extend the lifespan of appliances like water heaters and dishwashers, and reduce soap scum. They are also utilized in commercial settings, such as hotels, restaurants, and laundromats, to protect equipment and improve water quality.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬: There are different types of water softeners available, including salt-based ion exchange water softeners, salt-free water conditioners, and magnetic or electronic water descalers. Salt-based ion exchange softeners are the most common and effective for removing minerals from water.

The salt-based water softener segment contributed more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, as salt-based water softeners in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. However, the salt-free water softener segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025 because these products are cheaper than salt-based counterparts and do not require purging of chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: The use of salt-based water softeners has raised environmental concerns because they discharge brine (salty wastewater) into the sewage system, which can affect water treatment plants and the environment. As a result, there has been a growing interest in salt-free alternatives and more efficient, eco-friendly softening technologies.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬: Various regulations and standards govern the water treatment industry, including water softeners, to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these systems. These standards may vary by region and country.

The residential segment accounted for 61.5% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through the study period. It is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, as water softeners for residential purposes help reduce chlorine content, remove odor and bad taste from water, avoid stains on titles and faucets, and prevent formation of lime scales in appliances. The report also analyzes municipal and industrial segments.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: The water softener industry includes numerous manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. Some well-known companies in this space include Culligan, EcoWater Systems, Pentair, Whirlpool, and GE Appliances, among others.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Advancements in water softener technology have led to more efficient and compact systems, as well as smart, connected devices that can be monitored and controlled remotely.

The water softener market in North America contributed more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2017. It is projected to would retain its lion's share through 2025 due to the increase in incidences of water-borne diseases, increasing applications of advanced water softening instruments in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, and high awareness about the benefits of consuming soft water. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025 owing to the proactive measures by the government to improve access to fresh water, increase in foreign direct investments in commercial and residential infrastructure, and rapid proliferation of the industrial sector.

𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠: Like any other appliances, water softeners require regular maintenance and servicing to ensure they continue to function effectively. This creates opportunities for service providers and technicians.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: Industry trends include a shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable water softening solutions, increased adoption of smart water softeners, and a focus on reducing water wastage during the softening process.

The water softener industry plays a vital role in improving water quality and preventing the negative effects of hard water on appliances and plumbing systems. As consumer awareness of water quality issues grows and environmental concerns become more pronounced, the industry is likely to continue evolving to meet these changing demands.

As per the report, the global water softeners market garnered $2.05 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

