Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 10.6% by 2030 | Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Olympus

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices industry generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

The thyroid cancer segment is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period

The radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to continue during the forecast period

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13940

Rise in prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in ablation devices drive the growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide presents opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global thyroid ablation devices market negatively as the demand for these devices reduced due to postponement of non-elective surgeries. The surgeries were carried out only in emergency cases.

Manufacturing activities for thyroid ablation devices were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown restrictions. Shortage of workforce and raw material supply also presented challenges in manufacturing.

Research Methodology

The research operandi of the global Thyroid Ablation Devices Market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Key Market Segments:

Type of Ablation Device:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Microwave Ablation

Laser Ablation

Ethanol Ablation

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Other Emerging Technologies

Application:

Benign Thyroid Nodules

Thyroid Cancer

Recurrent Thyroid Cancer

Functional Thyroid Disorders (e.g., Hyperthyroidism)

Other Thyroid Conditions

End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research and Academic Institutions

Patient Demographics:

Age: Segmentation based on age groups, as thyroid disorders can affect individuals of different age ranges.

Gender: Since thyroid disorders often affect women more frequently than men, targeting by gender may be relevant.

Geographic Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Enquire for customization Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13940

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage for new drug discovery, R&D activities for launching new products, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector.

Major Market Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

BVM Medical System

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Medwaves Inc.

Olympus Corporation

STARmed Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Theraclion

Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13940

Key Points Covered by the Report-

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the Thyroid Ablation Devices Market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the Thyroid Ablation Devices Market?

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Early Toxicity Testing Market

Radiology Information System Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.