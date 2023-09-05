Borrell to visit Georgia for the first time as EU High Representative 

EU High Representative Josep Borrell will travel to Georgia on 7-8 September, for his first official visit to the country in his current capacity.

During his visit, Borrell will discuss progress on Georgia’s European integration path, and exchange views on wider foreign policy and regional matters.

The High Representative will be received by Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, and will meet Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili. Borrell will also meet representatives of all the political parties present in the Parliament and hold discussions with civil society representatives.

The High Representative’s visit will also mark the 15th anniversary of the presence of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, which contributes to Georgia’s security and peaceful conflict resolution. Borrell will participate in mission activities along the Administrative Boundary Line, organised by the EUMM.

