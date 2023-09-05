TAIWAN, September 5 - President Tsai delivers remarks aboard aircraft en route to Kingdom of Eswatini

At 8 a.m. on September 5, President Tsai Ing-wen departed from Taiwan for a visit to our diplomatic ally the Kingdom of Eswatini. During the flight, President Tsai delivered remarks thanking all those on staff, the China Airlines crew members, and members of the media for their preparations for this trip, and said she looks forward to working with everyone to advance Taiwan's diplomacy.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me welcome you all on this trip to celebrate the enduring friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini and advance our sustainable cooperation. The itinerary in Eswatini will be packed over the coming few days, and our goal is clear: to continue to deepen cooperation between our two countries.

I want to extend special thanks to everyone on staff. You have been very busy and have done much to prepare for this trip. I also want to thank our friends from the media. I know that some of you joined my traveling delegation this past April or have been abroad with Vice President Lai Ching-te last month. I want to thank you for your reporting, which helps more people understand what is achieved through Taiwan's cooperation with our diplomatic allies.

The China Airlines crew members also play an important role on this trip. I want to thank them for supporting our delegation with their professional service.

In closing, I suggest you all get some rest during the flight. Let us give our all for Taiwan's diplomacy.