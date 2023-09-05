TAIWAN, September 5 - President Tsai delivers remarks before departing for the Kingdom of Eswatini

On the morning of September 5, President Tsai Ing-wen delivered remarks before embarking on a four-day visit to our ally the Kingdom of Eswatini. During this trip, the president said that, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, she will celebrate our bilateral friendship and promote sustainable cooperation. The president noted that exchanges between Taiwan and Eswatini have become more frequent, and that even as we faced the challenges of the pandemic, our cooperation has continued to great effect in areas including public health, medicine, women's empowerment, and agricultural technology. She expressed hope that both the central and local governments will deepen partnerships with Eswatini, and that amid the post-pandemic recovery, we will continue to face challenges together and spur progress and development in both countries. President Tsai also emphasized that we will forge ahead with resolve and confidence, showing the world that Taiwan is a stable force for good.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am about to lead a delegation to once again visit our ally the Kingdom of Eswatini. For this four-day trip, we have set two objectives: the first is to celebrate our bilateral friendship together and the second is to promote sustainable cooperation.

The Kingdom of Eswatini is our staunch ally in Africa. Not only has Eswatini long spoken up for Taiwan in the international arena, but since ascending to the throne in 1986, King Mswati III has visited Taiwan 18 times, reflecting the profound friendship between our two countries.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of our diplomatic ties and the Kingdom of Eswatini's independence, as well as King Mswati's 55th birthday. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I will extend our sincere congratulations as we celebrate our enduring bilateral friendship together.

During this visit, we will also continue to promote sustainable bilateral cooperation.

In 2018 on my first visit to Eswatini, I gained a first-hand understanding of the status and future development of our bilateral cooperation. Over the past five years, exchanges between Taiwan and Eswatini have become more frequent, and even as we faced the challenges of the pandemic, our cooperation has continued to great effect in areas including public health, medicine, women's empowerment, and agricultural technology.

We also hope that the central and local governments will deepen partnerships with Eswatini, which is why Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) is accompanying me on this visit. He has an important mission, as Kaohsiung and Eswatini's capital Mbabane are in the process of becoming sister cities. We believe that this project will benefit bilateral cooperation in education and youth exchanges.

As we always say, a friend in need is a friend indeed. And over the past few years as we faced many international challenges like the pandemic and expanding authoritarianism, Eswatini has always taken a stand in staunch support of Taiwan, giving us confidence and strength to continue contributing to the world.

More than being longtime close friends, Taiwan and Eswatini are true friends that support each other. Amid the post-pandemic recovery, we will continue to face challenges together and spur progress and development in both countries.

During this trip, I will also keep in touch with our administrative team to stay abreast of the situation at home. Although Typhoon Haikui has gradually weakened, over the next few days eastern Taiwan, Kinmen, and some mountain areas will still experience torrential rains and need to take extra precautions.

This morning, Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) headed to Taitung to come to grips with disaster losses in that area. I have also instructed our administrative team to keep in touch with local governments to provide post-disaster assistance. To address agricultural losses caused by the typhoon, in addition to providing the necessary relief and compensation, we will activate the price stabilization mechanism for fruits and vegetables.

My fellow citizens, we are about to depart. Diplomatic work is a cumulative, step-by-step process, and Taiwan will persevere in our international engagement, as we forge ahead with resolve and confidence, showing the world that Taiwan is a stable force for good.

Among those at the airport to see President Tsai off were Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Alex Huang (黃重諺), National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), Overseas Community Affairs Council Vice Minister Roy Yuan-rong Leu (呂元榮), Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman and Eswatini Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Nontokozo Shongwe-Tsabedze.